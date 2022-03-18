MONROE – The Water Resources Construction Division will install 165 linear feet of two-inch PVC water main on Lane Street beginning at South Charlotte Avenue.
The improvement will enhance water service to the customers in this area. Construction activities are scheduled to begin on or around March 28 and conclude by April 8.
Temporary road closures may be necessary within the project limits with the exception to local businesses. Emergency service vehicle access will be provided. Normal collection of garbage and residential/commercial deliveries will continue.
There may be a short-term interruption to water service during construction of the new water main. The Water Resources Department will try to notify customers in advance.
All damaged/disturbed items will be restored or replaced at the end of the project.
Call the City of Monroe Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 for questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.