MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will be replacing 192 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Craig Street between Jackson Street and Rushing Street to enhance water service to customers in this area.
The project is scheduled to begin on or around Nov. 8, and is anticipated to conclude by Nov. 18.
Temporary road closures may be necessary within the project limits with the exception to local residents and businesses. Emergency service vehicle access will be provided at all times. Normal collection of garbage and residential/commercial deliveries will be provided access.
The Water Resources Department will notify customers in advance of any short-term interruption to water service during construction of the new main. The department will also restore or replace damaged/disturbed items at the end of the project.
Call the City of Monroe Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 for more information.
