MONROE – The Water Resources Construction Division will replace sanitary sewer mains in the street right-of-way on the following streets:
• Houston Street (from Maurice to South Church streets)
• West Windsor Street (from South West Street to end of West Windsor Street)
• Miller Street (from Heath Street to Fairly Avenue)
• Polk Street (from Jones to McIntyre streets)
• Cedar Street (from Holly Street to Skyway Drive)
• Shute Street (from Lee to Raymond streets)
• West Correll Street (from Main to Hayne streets)
• Engleside to Benton streets
Work will begin April 18 and will take 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Temporary road closures will be necessary within the project limits. The division suggests considering alternate routes. Damaged/disturbed items will be restored or replaced at the end of the project.
Call the City of Monroe Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 for details.
