MONROE – The Monroe Police Department arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Ricardo Mendez.
Police were dispatched Aug. 13 to 304 Richardson St., in reference to shots fired. Officers found Mendez face down in the front yard. He suffered several gunshot wounds and was deceased.
Officers received information that Mendez and Antonio Palacios were involved in an altercation and shots were fired.
They say Palacios was seen running from the scene.
Police deployed a K-9 and found Palacios and a handgun behind the residence in between neighboring fences. Officials said he admitted to shooting Mendez.
