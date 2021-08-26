MONROE – The Monroe Police Department has made arrests in two murder cases this week.
Police obtained warrants on Robert Lee Ashcraft III in connection to the death of 24-year-old Jaqavis Montell Allen. Officers found Allen with several gunshot wounds Aug. 1 in a front yard on South West Street. He was there for a birthday party, according to police.
Officers served the warrants on Ashcraft, 22, while he was attending court Aug. 20. They arrested him on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police also made an arrest in the murder of De’sha Franklin. The 25-year-old was killed Aug. 8 on South Johnson Street.
Police obtained warrants Aug. 23 on Lamont Dontae Parham for first-degree murder, discharging a firearm inside the city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon. Officers arrested Parham on Aug. 23 at a relative's home.
Both men are being held in jail with no bond.
“While we have had a very busy few weeks in Monroe, I am proud of the work and long hours that our officers and especially our detectives have put in,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement on Facebook. “Because of these tireless efforts we have been able to make arrests in all four homicides that occurred. I’m confident our officers can solve these crimes, but what we need is the community to continue step up and help us prevent these unnecessary acts of violence from happening in the first place.”
