MONROE – The Monroe Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Darion McClendon and 4-month-old Damare McClendon.
Officers found the two gunshot victims while responding to a shots fired call at 10:08 p.m. May 29 at 329-A Morrow Ave.
“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice. If anyone has any information, please come forward. We need people in the community to help us in this process.”
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
