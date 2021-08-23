MONROE – The Monroe Police Department arrested a man for firing a gun in city limits.
Police used a description and traffic stop to catch the suspect. Police arrested Corby Natoby Heath, 21, on charges of discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed gun. He was placed in jail. His gun was seized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.