MONROE – The Monroe mayor’s race has become the most competitive race so far on the 2023 election ballot, according to recent filings at the Union County Board of Elections. This is the third consecutive election that the race will have at least three candidates.
Three people are campaigning for Mayor Marion Holloway’s seat, including Republican challengers Robert Burns & Bob Yanacsek.
Yanacsek, who worked 30 years with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, was runner-up in the mayor’s race in 2021 and 2019. The closest he came to winning was in 2021 when he trailed Holloway by 504 votes.
Burns co-founded CO-DA, a professional and custom audio video company in Indian Trail. He now serves as chief operations officer.
Councilmember Gary Anderson entered the race on the first day of filing. Candidates have until July 21 to file for the 2023 election.
The Monroe City Council is shaping up to be competitive as well with five challengers for three available seats. They are Daryle Anderson, D.J. Beckwith, David Dotson, Mike Jones and Parker Mills.
Other new election developments in recent days:
• Indian Trail Town Councilmember Crystal Buchaluk is running for a second term. Buchaluk, a marketing manager for Sunshine Yoga, was elected from a three-person race in 2021 to finish the remainder of the late Shirley Howe’s term. The council race has five candidates for three seats.
• Marvin Mayor Joe Pollino and councilmembers Jamie Lein and Bob Marcolese filed for reelection on July 13. A new seat will be added to the council with this election and Angel Martin is the only challenger so far. The village has a history of residents mounting write-in campaigns.
• Hemby Bridge, Marshville, Stallings, Unionville and Wingate still have available seats without candidates.
Here’s a breakdown of current leaders, open seats and candidates in each community. Incumbents are marked by (I). The July 10 edition of Union County Weekly listed the wrong available seat for the Unionville election. It has been corrected.
Election races at a glance
Fairview
• Elected leaders: Mayor Phil Thomas; councilmembers John Biggers, Jerry Clontz, Patricia Kindley & Gary Wilfong
• Open seats: Mayor Phil Thomas; councilmembers John Biggers & Gary Wilfong
• Running for mayor: Gary Wilfong
• Running for council: John Biggers (I), Kerry Price
Hemby Bridge
• Elected leaders: Mayor Kevin Pressley; aldermen Chris Baker, Kim Belk, Dennis Dorton & Rodney Mullis
• Open seats: Aldermen Chris Baker, Kim Belk & Dennis Dorton
• Running for mayor: Not available this election.
• Running for aldermen: N/A
Indian Trail
• Elected leaders: Mayor David Cohn; councilmembers Tom Amburgey, Todd Barber, Crystal Buchaluk, Dennis Gay & Marcus McIntyre
• Open seats: Mayor David Cohn; councilmembers Todd Barber, Crystal Buchaluk & Marcus McIntyre
• Running for mayor: David Cohn (I)
• Running for council: Jonathon Baer, Todd Barber (I), Crystal Buchaluk (I), Larry Dukes & Heather Klaus
Lake Park
• Elected leaders: Mayor David Cleveland; councilmembers Bruce Barton, Mark Richards, Jeremy Russell, Joe Scaldara & Steve Tutor
• Open seats: Mayor David Cleveland; councilmembers Bruce Barton, Jeremy Russell & Joe Scaldara
• Running for mayor: Jeremy Russell
• Running for council: Bruce Barton (I), Elliot Engstrom, James Record & Joe Scaldara
Marshville
• Elected leaders: Mayor Larry Smith; councilmembers Margaret Bivens, Paulette Blakeney, Gary Huntley, Monaca Marshall & Ernestine Staton
• Open seats: Mayor Larry Smith; councilmembers Margaret Bivens, Paulette Blakeney & Ernestine Staton
• Running for mayor: N/A
• Running for council: Margaret Bivens (I) & Ernestine Staton (I)
Marvin
• Elected leaders: Mayor Joe Pollino; councilmembers Wayne Deatherage, Jamie Lein, Bob Marcolese, Kim Vandenberg & Andy Wortman
• Open seats: Mayor Joe Pollino; councilmembers Jamie Lein, Bob Marcolese & new seat
• Running for mayor: Joe Pollino (I)
• Running for council: Jamie Lein (I), Bob Marcolese (I) & Angel Martin
Mineral Springs
• Elected leaders: Mayor Frederick (Rick) Becker III; councilmembers Valerie Coffey, Jerry Countryman, Janet Critz, Lundeen Cureton, Bettylyn Krafft & Jim Muller
• Open seats: Mayor Frederick (Rick) Becker III; councilmembers Valerie Coffey, Lundeen Cureton & Jim Muller
• Running for mayor: Frederick (Rick) Becker III (I)
• Running for council: Valerie Coffey (I) & Lundeen Cureton (I)
Monroe
• Elected leaders: Mayor Marion Holloway; councilmembers Gary Anderson, Freddie Gordon, James Kerr, Lynn Keziah, Julie Thompson & vacant seat
• Open seats: Mayor Marion Holloway; councilmembers Freddie Gordon, Lynn Keziah & vacant seat
• Running for mayor: Gary Anderson, Robert Burns & Bob Yanacsek
• Running for council: Daryle Anderson, D.J. Beckwith, David Dotson, Mike Jones & Parker Mills
Stallings
• Elected leaders: Mayor Wyatt Dunn; councilmembers Graham Hall (D-1), David Scholl (D-2), Taylor-Rae Drake (D-3), Heather Grooms (D-4), Steven Ayers (D-5) & Brad Richardson (D-6)
• Open seats: Councilmembers Heather Grooms (D-4) & Steven Ayers (D-5)
• Running for mayor: Not available in this election.
• Running for council (D-4): N/A
• Running for council (D-5): Steven Ayers (I)
Unionville
• Elected leaders: Mayor Randy Baucom; councilmembers Andrew Benton, Jeffrey Broadaway, Gene Price, Chad Simpson & Jaren Simpson
• Open seats: Commissioners Jeffrey Broadaway, Gene Price & Jaren Simpson
• Running for mayor: N/A
• Running for aldermen: Gene Price (I) and Jaren Simpson (I)
Waxhaw
• Elected leaders: Mayor Ronald Pappas; commissioners Brenda Byrd-McMillon, Jason Hall, Pedro Morey, Anne Simpson & Tracy Wesolek
• Open seats: Mayor Ronald Pappas; commissioners Pedro Morey & Anne Simpson
• Running for mayor: Ronald Pappas (I)
• Running for commissioner: Pedro Morey (I) & Anne Simpson (I)
Weddington
• Elected leaders: Mayor Craig Horn; councilmembers Jeff Perryman (D-1), Anne Pruitt (D-2), Brannon Howie (D-3) and Janice Propst (D-4)
• Open seats: Mayor Craig Horn; councilmembers Anne Pruitt (D-2) & Janice Propst (D-4)
• Running for mayor: Christopher Neve
• Running for council (D-2): Tracy Stone
• Running for council (D-4): Darcey Ladner
Wesley Chapel
• Elected leaders: Mayor Amanda Fuller; councilmembers Lori Bailey, Deb Bledsoe, David Boyce & Mike Como
• Open seats: Mayor Amanda Fuller; councilmembers Lori Bailey & David Boyce
• Running for mayor: Amanda Fuller (I)
• Running for council: David Boyce (I) & Jim Hill
Wingate
• Elected leaders: Mayor Gary Hamill; commissioners Greg Doyle, Thomas LeGrand, Johnny Lowery, John Mangum & Peggy Taylor
• Open seats: Mayor Gary Hamill; commissioners Greg Doyle, Johnny Lowery & John Mangum
• Running for mayor: N/A
• Running for aldermen: Johnny Lowery (I) & John Mangum (I)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.