MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into a 42-year-old Monroe man after receiving a report in May that he sexually assaulted a female child numerous times.
Detectives secured a search warrant of his home after collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Officials said they found a “large quantity of photos and videos depicting child pornography.”
The sheriff’s office arrested James Radspinner, 42, of Monroe, on charges of felony statutory rape of child, felony statutory sexual offense with child and felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was given a $3 million secured bond.
