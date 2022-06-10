MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor with the arrest of a Monroe man.
Detectives received information in May that the man sexually assaulted a minor more than once.
The sheriff’s office arrested James P. McGraw, 36, of Monroe, on charges of felony first-degree statutory rape and felony first-degree sexual offense with a child. He received a secured bond of $500,000.
