MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man after identifying him as the source of fentanyl that led to the overdose death of 26-year-old Javier Sanchez-Ramirez in March.
Detectives searched 32-year-old Trenton Latres Butler’s home last week, finding more than 800 pressed pills containing fentanyl and multiple guns.
The sheriff’s office arrested Butler on May 20 on numerous charges, including death by distribution, second-degree murder, firearm by felon, trafficking in opium and heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II and IV controlled substances. He received a $1.5 million bond.
“I am proud of our criminal investigations division for the hard work and countless hours that went into investigating this case,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “The UCSO will continue to do our part to hold narcotics traffickers accountable for intentionally supplying deadly substances that ultimately ruin and/or end the lives of those in our community.”
