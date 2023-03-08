MONROE – Union County Public Schools recognized Monroe High School teacher Kyla Wright on March 7 with its Influencers award.
Student Tyree Marsh explained to shoe attending the Union County Board of Education meeting why the English teacher deserved the award.
“Miss Wright has been an incredible source of inspiration for me,” Marsh said. “She has a passion for teaching and she loves all of her students and staff. She is the glue that holds all of us together and I am thankful to have her in my life and our students’ lives.”
Bashawn Harris, assistant superintendent for human resources, said the monthly award celebrates staff’s passion and work ethic.
Wright is no stranger to winning awards. Monroe High School recognized her as Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
Pamela Lowery, a behavior management technician at Union Elementary School, was also recognized as an Influencer on March 7.
