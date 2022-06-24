MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Department has completed the annual Water Quality Report as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Safe Drinking Water Act and North Carolina.
The report provides an overview of the City’s drinking water quality for calendar year 2021. In addition, the report offers helpful hints for customers to protect their health from water contaminants that may come from their private household plumbing fixtures.
The report is mailed to all city water customers and can also be obtained at the city’s customer service office at 300 W. Crowell St., or at the operations center at 2401 Walkup Ave. The report is also available for viewing on the Water Resources Department home page on the City of Monroe website at www.monroenc.org.
Visit the water resources department at 704-282-4601 with any questions.
