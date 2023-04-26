MONROE – Fun One Radio host Eric Bowman will be inducted into the Beach Music Hall of Fame this November in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Bowman is an award-winning beach music disk jockey and host of “The Wave New Beach Music Countdown,” which airs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 99.1 and 94.3, Fun One Radio.
"Eric has been an integral part of our station and has made significant contributions to the beach music community,” said John Griffin, co-founder of Fun One Radio. “This recognition is well-deserved and we couldn't be prouder of him."
Bowman's love for beach music started at a young age. He has dedicated his career to promoting the genre. He has received numerous awards for his work, including the Carolina Beach Music Award for Favorite Radio DJ and Radio Show of the Year, which he has won multiple times.
“Beach music has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember and to be recognized by my peers and the beach music community is a dream come true,” Bowman said.
The Beach Music Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the genre. Inductees are selected based on their impact and contributions to the beach music community.
"I am looking forward to the awards ceremony and being surrounded by fellow beach music enthusiasts," Bowman said. "It will be a special moment for me to be recognized alongside some of the legends of beach music. I am grateful for the support of Fun One Radio and the beach music community, and I am excited to continue promoting and preserving this beloved genre."
Fun One Radio is a nonprofit community radio station based in Monroe that streams around the world via the Fun One App and thefunone.org. The Carolina Beach Music Awards has recognized Fun One Radio as Radio Station of the Year three times.
