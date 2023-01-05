MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will replace 839 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Rushing Street and Welsh Ave between McCarten and Jackson streets.
The work will enhance water service to customers in this area. Construction activities are scheduled to begin on or around Jan. 11 and are anticipated to end by Feb. 3.
Temporary road closures may be necessary within the project limits with the exception to local residents and businesses. Emergency service vehicle access will be provided at all times. Normal collection of garbage and residential/commercial deliveries will be provided access.
There may be a short term interruption to water service during construction of the new water main. The Water Resources Department will notify customers in advance.
Call the City of Monroe Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 for details.
