MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Department has announced the closing of Lake Lee, Lake Monroe and Lake Twitty from Friday, Sept. 30. to Sunday, Oct. 2, due to potential severe weather.
Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the area with heavy rain and winds beginning Friday. The city will be closing the lake to visitors and residents. Lakes will operate on a normal schedule beginning Monday, Oct. 3.
Call the water resources department at 704-282-4601 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.