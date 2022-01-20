MONROE – Lotus 2730 LLC sought rezoning to develop a 242-unit apartment complex on 16.2 acres along W. U.S. 74, but the Monroe City Council nipped the proposal in the bud Jan. 11.
The project would have added seven, three-story buildings, plus amenities.
Attorney James Allen Lee said the project would improve an eyesore at a gateway into town.
“Monroe does not have class A apartments right now,” Lee said. “There's a demographic need for this type of project. Somebody's coming in as a new hire for one of the great businesses we have here. You know where they are going to get apartments when they first move in? They are heading into Indian Trail, Matthews or Charlotte.”
Sara Shirley, a senior planner with American Engineering, told the council that the apartment complex would generate less traffic than various types of by-right commercial uses.
Even though the 14.9 units per acre isn't consistent with the land development plan, staff felt the use was reasonable for property along U.S. 74, according to Planner Doug Britt. Staff recommended approval but the planning board recommended denial.
Robert Garrison supported the rezoning during the Jan. 11 public hearing for its economic benefits. He said the complex will attract people with disposable income that will shop and dine at businesses on U.S. 74.
Ruth Helms expressed concerns about water drainage and access for emergency responders.
The city also received a petition with 82 signatures opposing the project.
Council Member Julie Thompson made the motion to deny the plan.
“I live in this area. I understand the water issues. I understand the neighborhood,” Thompson said, while also questioning how an emergency vehicles could get into the neighborhood. “Actually, this is a very beautiful plan. My personal feeling on it is that it isn't the right place to put it.”
