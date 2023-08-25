Monroe celebrates new law enforcement center

MONROE – City leaders paid tribute to the Monroe Police Department’s commitment to keep the community safe while also honoring one of its longtime leaders Aug. 23 with the grand opening of the Bobby G. Kilgore Law Enforcement Center.
Kilgore served Monroe for 55 years. He worked 30 years with the Monroe Police Department, including eight years as chief. He served on the city council from 1997 to 2005 and as mayor from 2005 to 2021.
“I'm certainly honored to have my name on the side of this building,” Kilgore told the crowd. “They looked around and they couldn't find anybody else, so they gave it to me. I'm sure there's folks out there that would love to have their name on the building and it is a great honor.”
Kilgore thanked his wife of 63 years as well as members of the police department, city, council and community for keeping him straight.
Despite Kilgore’s modesty, Mayor Marion Holloway, City Manager Mark Watson and Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard each said the longtime public servant was certainly deserving of the honor.
“I don't know of a man that's more deserving or more honorable that should have this facility named after him,” Gilliard said. “He has done so much for this community.”
City leaders have discussed the possibility of constructing a new police station for years.
Mayor Pro Tim Gary Anderson remembers sitting in a strategic planning meeting six years ago talking about a future police station when finally he said, “It’s time to stop talking and time to find a way to fund it.”
Anderson made a motion that day to fund it and his colleagues on the council supported it.
“I think Chief Gilliard was even a little surprised that day that it came about so fast but truely it was the right thing to do,” Anderson said. “To the men and women of this police department, you deserve this first-class facility. You’ve earned it and you deserve it.”
The 33,000-square-foot building at 450 W. Crowell St., not only gives the police department more space but it also comes with a secured communications/dispatch center, a state-of-the-art security system, a physical fitness center for officers and a training/community room.
“The building behind me is a gift from the residents of Monroe and from the city council to you,” Watson said, speaking directly to the men and women of the Monroe Police Department.
Watson spoke about the standards that law enforcement professionals live up to, which includes a commitment to justice. He said it is central to who they are, how they act and what they represent.
Gilliard talked about the willingness of officers to sacrifice and dedicate their lives to keep the community safe.
“When you're truly blessed to work and serve good people, it makes this job a passion,” Gilliard said.
Pastor Paul Saleeby, chaplain for the Monroe Police Department, said in prayer that the building represents a new beginning.
“This is more than just a brick and mortar building,” Saleeby said. “It houses camaraderie, training, the opportunity to let others know of safety, harmony and peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.