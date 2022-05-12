MONROE – Monroe City Council voted May 10 to sell 14.37 acres within the Monroe Corporate Center, including the city’s fourth speculative building, to DYMAX Corporation for $5 million. But the adhesives company needs the state to come through for the agreement to stick.
The purchase of the building is contingent on DYMAX receiving economic incentives from Monroe, Union County and North Carolina, according to Rachael Holzman, new projects manager for Monroe-Union County Economic Development.
Holzman explained why this sounds like deja vu.
“The council previously approved a (purchase and sales agreement) on March 7, but due to conditions out of the company’s control, the contract has expired,” Holzman said. “Unfortunately, North Carolina is still in the process of evaluating incentives and due to that being a condition of sale, we missed a closing date in the previously approved (purchase and sales agreement). In this agreement, the closing is scheduled to occur on or around May 31.”
If everything goes according to plan, DYMAX will invest $42 million in capital, including the 109,000 square-foot building, upfit and new equipment, over the next five years. Nearly 200 new full-time jobs could be created.
“The only thing that is confusing about it to me are the state incentives,” Councilman Freddie Gordon admitted. “The reason we’re back here tonight is because they weren’t granted early. Have they been granted?
City Attorney Mujeeb Shah-Khan replied: “It’s not that there’s an issue with the incentives. It’s just the process has taken longer than everyone had hoped.
