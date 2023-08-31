Military veteran receives mortgage-free home

MONROE – A military veteran who faced enemy fire in Afghanistan received the keys to a mortgage-free home Aug. 29 thanks to a collaboration among the Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank and True Homes.
Roy Garcia enlisted in the Army in October 2008 as an infantryman. After completing basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, Garcia was assigned to 3rd Platoon, D Company, 1/327th Infantry Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.
In 2010, Garcia’s unit deployed to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan as part of Operation Bulldog Bite, a joint operation with Army Rangers and Afghan troops against the Taliban.
The team faced gunfire, mortar rounds and rocket-propelled grenades. Soon after the battle began, Garcia’s unit lost their medic and within 24 hours their platoon shrank from 22 to nine members due to injuries requiring medical evacuation.
During his deployment, Garcia also helped build a school for Afghan children, provided security for election day voting and established relations with village elders. Upon his return, he met Allison, and they married in 2012.
“Roy Garcia fought in battle and sacrificed for our nation,” Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon said. “Like so many combat veterans, he now struggles with the physical and emotional wounds of war, but this home will help him provide for his family and focus on his rehabilitation.”
The gift is made possible by a donation by U.S. Bank through its Housing Opportunities after Military Engagement program, in conjunction with Freedom Alliance’s Heroes to Homeowners program. True Homes built the house.
Since 2013, U.S. Bank has donated 25 homes valued at $5.75 million to military families across the country. It also supports veterans and military families through Proud to Serve, an employee-led business resource group. The bank employs more than 2,000 veterans, including National Guard and Reserve members.
