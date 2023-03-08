MONROE – Union County lawmakers Mark Brody and David Willis are sponsoring a bill in the N.C. House that prohibits the state and local governments from discriminating against people based on refusal to submit to a COVID-19 vaccination or to provide proof of getting the vaccine.
The Union County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in support of House Bill 98, also known as the Medical Freedom Act. Commissioner Brian Helms said he was pleased local legislators are sponsoring the bill.
“This bill prohibits medical discrimination for those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination,” Helms said. “To be clear, this is not discrimination based on race, gender or even religious beliefs, but discrimination based on the refusal to receive an experimental drug. Yet in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens of our county, our state and our country face unprecedented medical discrimination and the loss of many personal liberties.”
Helms said some citizens have had to make difficult choices. Some adults had to take a vaccine or lose their livelihoods. Some children have had to wear a mask or not be allowed at school. He described such tradeoffs as “medical extortion.”
“It’s been said that if you don't learn from history, you are doomed to repeat it,” Helms said. “In all honesty, our state representatives shouldn’t have to introduce a bill to protect our liberty, to make our own personal choices regarding our healthcare, for ourselves and for our children. But if we’ve learned anything over the last three years, we should have learned how fast our liberties and our freedoms can be taken away.”
A handful of people encouraged county commissioners to support the Medical Freedom Act during the March 6 meeting, including Monroe and Indian Trail residents who explained how they or a loved one experienced declining health after taking a vaccine.
Cathy Powers moved to Waxhaw two years ago. Her family’s move from New York was brought on by her child not being able to attend public school due to the repeal of his religious exemption for a vaccination. This was before COVID-19.
“The topic of medical freedom is one that I am very passionate about,” Powers said. “If there is one silver lining to the last three years, it is that more and more people are opening their eyes and their mouths for medical freedom.”
Richard Donn, of Waxhaw, said House Bill 98 is a good first step toward restoring medical ethics.
“Bills like this have become a necessity because of the pandemic of insane BS that medical bureaucrats have put us through in recent years,” Donn said. “Driven by a campaign of lies and media terrorism, no restriction was too onerous for unthinking politicians and health experts to impose on us.”
