The Mecklenburg Board of Commissioners will discuss legislative priorities today while the Union County Board of Education will consider revising a handful of policies.
Here is a preview of those meetings:
Mecklenburg commissioners
Mecklenburg County commissioners will discuss their legislative agenda for 2023. The agenda is grouped into categories of education, health and human services, community and the environment. Members will also hear a report from the Charlotte Area Fund about its work.
Union County school board
The UCPS school board will receive a presentation from Anderson, Smith and Wike about its annual audit as well as discuss five policy revisions:
• Policy 1-14 Adoption of Policies
• Policy 2-9 Depositories
• Policy 2-14 Payroll Deductions
• Policy 5-4 Extracurricular Activities and Interscholastic Athletics
• Administrative Guidelines on Seclusion and Restraint
