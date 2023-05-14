INDIAN TRAIL – Town Manager Michael McLaurin recommends a $26 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 that maintains the current property tax rate of 18.5 cents per $100 valuation. If approved by the Indian Trail Town Council, 2023-24 will mark the 11th consecutive year the tax rate has been at 18.5 cents.
“As the town continues to face increased demands, we are working on strategies to best meet those demands in the future while maintaining the 18.5 cent tax rate,” McLaurin wrote in his budget message.
This comes as Indian Trail’s property values have been updated by the Union County Tax Assessor’s Office to $6.1 billion, a 4.81% increase over the previous year.
Dan Schallenkamp, who served on the Indian Trail Town Council from 2005 to 2009, has suggested leaders adjust the tax rate whenever property values increase from county revaluations to lessen the burden on taxpayers. Schallenkamp pointed to one of the COVID-19 pandemic years as an example.
“People are suffering, inflation’s going crazy, people have lost their jobs and we took $2.75 million more dollars from our citizens because we’ve got some projects that are going to last 50 years,” Schallenkamp told the council during its May 9 meeting. “We want to pay for them all right now. That is just wrong.”
Schallenkamp recommended spreading out projects over a longer period of time. Councilman Marcus McIntyre said that’s what leaders intend to do with capital projects as they acquire land and determine final cost estimates before this council or a future iteration decides on financing them.
McLaurin said a lot of people think of the town budget in terms of their personal budgets with checking and savings under one account.
“Public sector accounting is complicated on a good day because you have different sources of revenue with different limitations coming in at different times and it has to be managed,” McLaurin told the council during his May 9 budget presentation.
McLaurin has budgeted nearly $21.9 million for the general fund, which is used for daily operations of the town and funded primarily through property and sales taxes. Other areas of the budget are the stormwater fund, Powell Bill funds (road maintenance) and a debt service/capital reserve fund.
“Budget development for FY 2024 has been difficult based on the levels of inflation not seen in this country in more than 40 years,” McLaurin wrote in his budget message. “Our town continues to feel the impacts of inflation and the ongoing supply chain crisis through spikes in material costs, fuel prices and lengthy delays for equipment purchases. These uncertainties made for a challenging environment as we developed this year’s budget.”
McLaurin said the budget is anchored around nine council priorities:
• Roads and infrastructure – Powell Bill funds will be devoted solely to road resurfacing projects.
• Public safety – Adding a new deputy starting July 1 and taking on the salaries for two traffic deputies that were funded through grants.
• Planning and growth management – Wait and see until the county addresses the sewer issue.
• Creating a downtown – A consultant will present a downtown master plan in the summer.
• High quality team – The town will offer a 5% cost of living adjustment to full-time staff and council beginning in July with 1% to 3% merit increases available. Three news employees will be hired in the areas of public works, parks and recreation, and customer service.
• Partnerships – The town will use $4,500 from the general fund and some ARPA funding to allocate toward nonprofits.
• Parks and community amenities – More funding will go toward community events and Christmas lighting.
• Quality basic services – The town will have to pay more in solid waste fees this year. It is proposing no residential or commercial increases to stormwater rates.
• Operational needs – This includes technology upgrades for departments and council meetings.
McLaurin said the town is not funding three positions this year: a planner, an executive assistant and a business development manager.
“The budget continues to focus on the council’s priorities and meet the needs of a growing community,” he said.
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing May 23 and vote on the budget on June 13.
Mayor David Cohn credited McLaurin and town staff for their work in drafting the budget presentation.
“Been here a long time and I think this is one of the better, if not the best, presentations that we’ve had,” Cohn said. “Very clear on everything.”
