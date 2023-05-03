Maxwell’s Tavern wins 2023 Union County Weekly Munch Madness

WAXHAW – Maxwell’s Tavern is the winner of Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Six weeks ago, we launched a food-flavored tournament bracket with 64 of the most popular restaurants in Indian Trail, Monroe, Waxhaw and the towns that comprise the 28104 zip code. Readers voted weekly at thecharlotteweekly.com to determine the restaurants that advance to the next round.
Maxwell's Tavern has been serving up good food and drinks in downtown Waxhaw since 2010. Inside the restaurant at 112 E. South Main Street, patrons can find small touches that celebrate the town’s historic roots.
Salads, sandwiches and a variety of entrees, such as Flank Steak, Grilled Pork Chops and Pulled Pork, highlight the menu.
The tavern isn't afraid to try new things in the kitchen as seen with its month-long burger of the month promotion. Last month’s entry combined the best flavors of pizza and burgers to make The Luigi burger. Wednesdays are also Winesdays at Maxwell's with eight-ounce pours of wine.
Maxwell’s Tavern’s path to the championship was no cake walk. The Munch Madness selection committee ranked Maxwell’s Tavern as a No. 3 seed. The tavern defeated 2021 winner Mia Famiglia Pizzeria in the championship round, Hathaways Fried Chicken in the Final Fork, Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub in the Edible Eight, Emmet’s Social Table in the Sweet 16, Stacks Kitchen in the Thirsty 32 and Ice Cream and Pizza Works in the opening round.
If you’re in the Waxhaw area, give Maxwell’s Tavern a try.
Best of the Weekly readers choice
The conclusion of Munch Madness usually means that Union County Weekly’s Best of the Weekly readers choice awards are right around the corner. Starting May 15, we’ll open up voting for the 2023 campaign.
How does it work? Readers can go to our website and type in their favorite businesses in upwards of 100 categories, such as Best Seafood, Best Real Estate Agent and Best Insurance Agent. Maxwell’s Tavern won Best Date Night last year.
After voting closes, we tally up the votes, invite winners to an informal celebration and highlight them in print and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.