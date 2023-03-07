MONROE – Union County commissioners have appointed Brian Matthews as permanent county manager.
Matthews has served in an interim capacity since the board fired Mark Watkins in December. Matthews has served as assistant county manager since February 2019.
“We received about 30 really good applications but none compared to what I know you’ll be able to do as our county manager,” Commissioner Melissa Merrell told Matthews during the March 6 meeting. “I look forward to working with you.”
The board voted 3-1 to appoint Matthews as manager. Merrell, Brian Helms and Stony Rushing voted in favor. David Williams voted against. Richard Helms missed the meeting due to illness.
Williams did not explain his vote but he and Richard Helms voted against the ouster of Watkins in December.
The county will negotiate an employment contract with Matthews that will go before commissioners at a future meeting.
Matthews thanked the board for having the confidence in him to serve as manager.
“I will do my best to be open, transparent and certainly bring forth the items that you want to see accomplished as far as the county goes,” Matthews told commissioners.
Matthews has worked more than 25 years in local government, including 12 years as Stallings town manager.
“I'd like to also congratulate Brian on the manager position,” Rushing said during the meeting. “I know that you will do a great job. As I go to different municipalities around the county, as I talk to different people in different industries, Brian has a universal respect for his honesty and for his good dealings with people.”
