MONROE – Union County Public Schools recognized Marvin Ridge High School senior Nipun Gorantla on June 6 for his inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. Nipun was one of four North Carolina students and 161 national recipients to earn the distinction.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars considers grades, artistic and technical skills, essays, transcripts as well as service and leadership experience when selecting winners. More than 5,000 candidates were considered based on SAT and ACT exams or nominations.
Nipun received a standing ovation from those attending the Union County Board of Education meeting.
“We are proud to have such an outstanding student representing us,” said Susan Rodgers, UCPS assistant superintendent of academics. “We congratulate Nipun on his incredible achievement.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt credited Nipun and three other North Carolina students that earned the distinction for overcoming high hurdles to continuing learning and achieving.
“These four students are to be commended for stepping up and standing out,” Truitt said in a statement. “They serve as role models to their peers and represent our best hopes as a state and nation.”
Nipun has earned several other achievements.
In March, Nipun was among 150 high school seniors named to the Coca-Cola Scholars, which comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.
WSOC's Erika Jackson profiled Nipun and his twin, Niyathi Gorantla, last month for earning more than $2.5 million in scholarship offers. Nipun told WSOC that he plans on studying human biology at Stanford University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.