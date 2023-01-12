WAXHAW – Students with Marvin Ridge High School’s Career Research and Observation Club and FFA Club delivered more than 200 gifts to Bright Blessings in Matthews just before Christmas.
Holiday toy drives were held at the school and at Circle K’s Southeast Corporate Office in Charlotte to help generate donations for Bright Blessings. The Matthews-based nonprofit serves homeless and impoverished children in six counties, including Mecklenburg and Union.
Bright Blessings received board games, books, cars, clothing, craft kits, dolls and more.
“I am thankful for the support of our school and community, which allowed us to make a large donation this year,” said Brooke VanDerveer, president of the Career Research and Observation Club. “Bright Blessings is an amazing organization and I really enjoy working with them to give back to the community.”
The Career Research and Observation Club partnered with Bright Blessings to host its first toy drive in December 2021. Members had such a great start with that event that they decided to try to make the drive bigger for 2022. This led to a partnership with the FFA, whose members were also looking for a way to support families in need during the holidays.
Amanda Haufler serves as a member of both clubs.
“I thought it was a great experience overall,” Haufler said. “It allowed me to appreciate what I have even more.”
Once the two clubs decided to partner on the project, Marvin Ridge Principal Matt Lasher introduced the group to Paul Debnam, training manager with the Circle K Southeast Division. Debnam was looking for a way that Circle K could support local charitable needs.
“I have the privilege to be the chairman of the diversity council committee for our Circle K Southeast Business Unit. One of our committee goals is community activism,” Debnam said. “Our committee members put our heads together and listed some ideas for community projects. A cause that is near and dear to me is the youth, specifically the underserved youth.”
Debnam was a counselor for seven years at East Elementary. Lasher was the principal at East Elementary at the time. Lasher connected Debnam with Lisa Hall, the advisor for Marvin Ridge’s Career Research and Observation Club.
Debnam and club members hope this is the beginning of a long-term partnership with Circle K and Bright Blessings.
“I think collecting toys is a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” Marvin Ridge senior Zahra Douglas said. “It’s also a great way to give back.”
