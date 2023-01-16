MONROE – Christa Walther’s coworkers at Marvin Ridge High School notice the bookkeeper’s ability to stop what she’s doing to help others who come into the office needing help.
It’s why secretary Angela Baker nominated Walther for Union County Public Schools Influencer award. The district recognized Walther with the award during the Jan. 10 school board meeting.
“She is so good at her job that we often tease her that she treats her job as if though she's spending her own money,” Baker said of her colleague.
Walther has worked at the school for about 10 years. Baker said she exemplifies Marvin Ridge’s motto of “One team, one mission.”
“She is one of the most kind-hearted patient and considerate people that I know,” Baker said. “I'm glad she won.”
Walther was one of two staffers to win the district’s Influencer award. Chrissy Rose of Porter Ridge Middle School, won the Influencer Award that goes to teaching staff.
