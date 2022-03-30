WEDDINGTON - Noah Spicer, a third-grade student at Marvin Elementary School, recently won the Weddington Optimist Club’s 2022 oratorical contest on the topic “optimism.”
Spicer was awarded $150 for the honor. He will compete at the district level where he will be judged along with
winners from other Optimist clubs. College scholarships are available for top winners.
Noah is the son of Bail and Neil Spicer. He is born and raised in the Weddington area. He also enjoys playing the piano, reading, writing and playing video games.
“Noah Spicer made a wonderful
presentation on speaking to this year’s topic,” Club President Bill Deter said. “ His oratory skills and sincerity of his words deserved the honor of first place.”
Glen Osterhout, a sixth-grader at Thales Academy in Waxhaw, was awarded $100 or his runner-up finish. Glen is the son of Xiaoli Xu and Dave Arone. He has lived in the area all of his life. He enjoys baseball, tennis and playing the piano. Glen will also advance to the district competition.
Third-place finisher Haydyn Osterhout is the daughter of Xiaoli Xu and Dave Arone. Haydyn was awarded $75.
