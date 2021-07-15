STALLINGS – John Martin resigned from his role as District 1 representative on the Stallings Town Council.
The town said he was resigning due to the relocation of his family.
Martin submitted a resignation letter to the council during the July 12 council meeting. Once the council agreed to accept his resignation as part of the consent agenda, Martin thanked everyone for the opportunity to serve and left the meeting.
His first four-year term on the council was scheduled to expire in November. Martin served on the Stallings Planning Board for three years prior to getting elected in 2017.
Filing for the Stallings election begins at noon July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.