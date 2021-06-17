MARSHVILLE – A Marshville man in Mecklenburg County Jail in connection with two Charlotte-area murders faces additional murder charges in Union County related to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Tramaine Allen.
Allen's body was found Feb. 9 in a wooded area near Wingate. The medical examiner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Allen was last seen alive Jan 23 in Marshville.
Investigators linked Allen and Brewer together on the night of Allen’s disappearance and couldn't find evidence that Allen was alive after the encounter.
Union County sheriff’s detectives and agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation obtained arrest warrants for Joel Isaiah Brewer, 34, of Marshville, charging him with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon and felony concealment of death by secretly disposing of a human body. Authorities served him with new charges June 16 at the jail.
