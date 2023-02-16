Lowe’s Home Improvement wants to expand at Indian Trail location

INDIAN TRAIL – Lowe’s Home Improvement has applied for a conditional use permit to allow for a tool rental building addition and an outdoor storage area at its Indian Trail location.
The home retailer’s plans call for a 2,318-square-foot building addition and plantings on the Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road side of the property and 1,424-square-foot storage area to the right of the building. These tweaks to the site plan won’t affect parking, according to Planning Director Brandi Deese.
Deese said town staff supports the proposal because it promotes goals outlined in the Indian Trail Comprehensive Plan pertaining to economic development.
“They're going to be required to have opaque fencing, evergreen screening and cover whatever's behind that fence and outdoor storage so that we do not see that,” Deese told the council.
The Indian Trail Town Council held a public hearing on the project during its Feb. 14 meeting but no one from the public spoke for or against the plan.
The council approved the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.