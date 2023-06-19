Lions Club leader earns major honor for service

WAXHAW – Susan O’Brien, of the Waxhaw NC Lions Club, has been awarded the International President’s Certification of Appreciation in recognition of distinguished achievements in fulfilling the mission of Lions International.
This is the fourth highest award that a Lion can receive.
O’Brien first joined Lions in 2010 and has served in many positions including zone chair, president, membership chair, marketing/communications chair, and service chair.
In 2022, she was recognized as one of Lions International’s New Voices in Leadership, an initiative that strives to close gender gaps by recognizing the achievements of women Lions. She is a Melvin Jones Fellow and has been awarded Lion of the Year and Knight of the Blind for her positive impact on social welfare through Lions clubs.
In July 2023, she will be installed as District Governor of NC Lions District 31-O and will oversee 52 Lions clubs.
Lions International is a service organization with clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas. Lions around the world work to improve the health and well-being of others, strengthen their communities and protect the vulnerable.
