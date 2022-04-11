CHARLOTTE – The eighth annual Levine Children’s Gala raised over $1.86 million to benefit Atrium Health Levine Children’s.
Everything was “big” about the gala, from the funds raised to the entertainment, including a performance by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
Set against the backdrop of Uptown skyscrapers lit in “Atrium Health teal,” the gala was held April 2 at Bank of America Stadium. It attracted more than 500 guests, including celebrities, athletes, philanthropists, community leaders and representatives of Atrium Health and Levine Children’s.
Atrium Health President and CEO Gene Woods welcomed the sold-out crowd of gala attendees, with help from 9-year-old cancer survivor Colin Case.
Several children who have received care at the hospital were featured throughout the evening, including kidney transplant patients Jordan and Luke Ocampo, who played a moving tribute on violin to honor their late mother.
Inspired by the stories of hope and resilience, gala attendees gave generously during the live and silent auction and the bid paddle raise.
The fundraiser had many sponsors, such as presenting sponsor PNC Bank.
“We want every child to have the opportunity to thrive,” said Weston Andress, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas. “Access to world-class healthcare is a key part of that growth, and we celebrate the local resource we have in Levine Children’s.”
Corporate supporters included PNC Bank, Rodgers Builders, The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Bank of America, Brighthouse Financial, Office Environments and Truist.
Several other supporters received a shoutout at the event: Sandra and Leon Levine; PNC Bank; Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC team owner David Tepper and wife Nicole; and Atrium Health Foundation board member and retired Carolina Panthers great Greg Olsen and wife Kara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.