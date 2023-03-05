Waxhaw has turned into a zoo thanks to overdevelopment. We the people must stop this behavior right now. Our leaders have made terrible choices with horrible outcomes.
It’s called greed!
Marvin must protect themselves before they are destroyed as a community. People do not want development!!!! Developers do and they are looking for money at any cost.
Stop all development before its to late. It’s already too late for us.
Kim Brown
Waxhaw
