RALEIGH – The North Carolina budget passed by the N.C. General Assembly not only makes investments in education, infrastructure, health care and the environment throughout North Carolina, but makes investments locally, too.
Some of the Union County highlights include:
Education:
$15,000,000 – South Piedmont Aseptic Training Facility
$1,200,000 – High School Athletic Facilities
Infrastructure
$35,000,000 – Union County Yadkin Water Supply Ratepayer Support
$5,100,000 – Wingate Economic Development Park
$8,000,000 – Union County Wastewater Treatment Support
Community Services
$1,300,000 – Bridge to Recovery
$1,500,000 – Food for Families Warehouse
$2,500,000 – HELP Women and Child Resource Center
$300,000 – Union County Libraries
Public Safety
$80,000 – Swiftwater Rescue Boats
$100,000 – Unionville Fire Department
$10,000,000 – Road Safety Improvements
N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson and Reps. Dean Arp, David Willis and Mark Brody issued the following joint statement about the budget:
“This budget is a good budget. In fact, this budget is historic and transformative for North Carolina.
This budget is paying today for our children’s tomorrow – not our children’s future paying for our today. The Union County investments in North Carolina’s budget acknowledge the work and needs of many individuals serving our community. The funds provide grants for community services, critical water infrastructure support, public safety and education. It’s our honor to serve those serving our community at the ground level. This support will directly enhance the already great quality of life Union County residents enjoy.”
Here's a list of Union County-related budget items
Item numbers and page numbers with capital letters (i.e. item 99 pg. D36) refer to pages in the Money Report Section numbers and regular page numbers refer to the Budget Document
Safer Communities Ministries Union County (Item 223, pg. C83) $150k
Ground40 Ministries Union County (Item 225, pg. C83) $112,437.00
Union Cty. Health Recovery Fund grant (item249, pg. C96) ($294k each year) $588k (Also see Sect. 9G.11 page 240 of the Budget Bill)
Town of Fairview Town Hall (item 99, pg. D36) $50k
Town of Indian Trail Town Hall (item 107, pg. D37) $50k
Town of Stallings Way Finding Signs (item 120 pg. D38) $50k
Walden Pond Dredging (item 203, pg. D65) $400k
Union Arts Council (item 298, pg. D98) $100k
Union County Libraries (Item 302, pg. D98) $300k
Monroe Science Center (item 298, pg. D99) $100k
Union County Emergency Management Grant (item 13, pg. E46) $80k
Unionville Fire Training (item 91, pg. F46) $50k
South Piedmont Comm. College Aseptic Training Facility (item 142,pg H18) $15m
Piedmont High School Athletic Facilities (item 223, pg. H26) $1.2m
Fairview Park (item 275, pg. H30) $250k Indian Trail Park (item 277, pg. H30) $250k
Wingate Economic Development Park (item 291, pg. H31) $5.1m
Bridge to Recovery Union County (item 316, pg. H34) $1.3m
Monroe Downtown capital (item 344, pg. H36) $250k
Union Food For Families Warehouse (item383 pg. H39) $1.5m
H.E.L.P. Center Inc., Monroe (item 398, pg. H41) $2.5m
Sam Keziah Legion Post 535 Community Center (item 470, pg. H7) $250k
Unionville Fire Equipment (item 561, pg. H54) $100k
Hemby Bridge Capital Improvements (item 666, pg. H63) $200k
Indian Trail Capital Improvements (item 670, pg. H63) $10m
Stallings Capital Improvements (item 687, pg. H65) $1.6m
Unionville Capital Improvements (item 691, pg. H65) $250k
Weddington Capital Improvements (item 696, pg. H65) $850k
Union Cty. Schools Recovery Fund Technology & services (Sect.7.70.(b) (1)(q) pg 102) $1.650m Union Cty. Schools Recovery Fund Technology & services (Sect.7.70.(b(2))(q) pg 103) $493k
Wingate University COVID Pandemic Funds (Sect.8A.9.(b) line 45 pg. 174) $1,892,352.00
Poplin Road Pump St/Crooked Creek water reclamation (Sect.12.13 line 6, pg 314) $8m
Union County Yadkin Water Supply (Sect.12.13 line 10 page 314) $35m
