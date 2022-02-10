MONROE – N.C. Rep. Mark Brody has emerged as the biggest opponent of Blue Star Solar’s attempts to develop a solar farm on about 600 acres three miles south of Mineral Springs.
Brody was the sole person to speak out against the project during the Feb. 7 rezoning hearing. Brody explained he was not there in a legislative capacity but as a private citizen.
“The large capacity solar-generating industry that creates these solar-farm projects are heading for the chopping block as we are forced as a nation to cut back expenses,” Brody told commissioners. “The simple reason is because they require subsidies – federal, state and rate-payer – in order to survive.”
County staff and planning board are recommending approval of the rezoning.
While its scale is out of character with surrounding area and will remove large amount of agricultural land, it will not increase noise or traffic or decrease property values, according to Senior Planner Bjorn Hansen.
The biggest selling point from the development team was that the solar farm will increase the tax base over 40 years from $280,000 to $2 million without the need for water, sewer and county services.
“If the solar farm isn’t there ... the land will be developed otherwise,” said Logan Secord, project manager for Pine Gate Renewables. “And those developments … will also pay taxes, but they will also increase the sewage and also increase the schools.
“It is a heavy burden that this land will bear if it is not solar,” he said.
Pine Gate Renewables will operate the farm, which will include 300 acres in panels to create enough energy to power 7,750 homes, according to Tom Delafield, project development director for Renewable Energy Services.
The development team also touted buffers that far exceed county standards, such as 50-foot vegetative buffers between the farm and homes.
Brody doesn’t believe such projects will reach the end of their estimated 40-year life cycles. He doesn’t buy the idea of minimal local impacts and believes there are hidden costs to decommissioning solar farms.
“If we don’t put a stop to the proliferation of these projects, our county and state will be littered with them,” he said.
