MONROE – Union County leaders are researching ridership numbers for the 74X Union County Express to evaluate whether to eliminate the bus service.
Union County has been contracting with the City of Charlotte for the service since 2004. The route is designed to transport Union County residents to Uptown Charlotte on weekdays mornings and back home in the evenings.
The route has three stops in both Indian Trail and Monroe. It previously served Marshville and Wingate.
Union County and Charlotte each pay 50% of the net operating costs minus revenue from tickets.
Expenses are increasing, with Union County’s annual cost share increasing from $99,000 to $131,000, according to Janet Payne, assistant director for human services of Union County. Farebox revenue has decreased from $101,000 to $70,000.
“Given the limited resources that we have, what is the most prudent use of limited county and grant funds?" Payne said. "Should we focus available county dollars on the provision of human services-related transportaiton, getting our residents to medical appointments and other necessary services? Or should we continue to fund 74 Express service at the level that we have historically done with the goal of enabling reduced congestion on the roadways in Mecklenburg County and provisional trips from Union County to Charlotte’s central business district?”
Union County’s transportation advisory board developed four options regarding the 74X and funding. They decided on the following strategy:
• Maintain 74X service through fiscal year 2023.
• Study the preferred transit service along the U.S. 74 corridor between Union and Mecklenbug counties as well as optimal use of funding used for the current service.
• Work toward a cost-sharing agreement with municipalities for fiscal year 2023 and beyond if the 74X is continued.
74X Express ridership has declined from nearly 33,999 trips in fiscal year 2016 to 20,749 in 2020, according to Theresa Torres, transportation division director for Union County.
Commissioner Richard Helms asked how many people are riding the bus, but CATS measures ridership in terms of trips. Going to Charlotte counts as one trip. Going back counts as another.
Union County has to give CATS 125 days notice if it were to cancel the service.
