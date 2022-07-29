WAXHAW – Town Commissioner Anne Simpson gathered local and state legislative leaders to discuss solutions to mitigate traffic and safety concerns on Cuthbertson Road.
Residents in and around the Lawson neighborhood approached Simpson about the road after at least one resident experienced excessive traffic congestion during weekday afternoons and reports that students were required to cross the street without dedicated sidewalks or crosswalks.
The two-hour meeting featured leaders from Waxhaw, Wesley Chapel, Union County, Union County Public Schools and the N.C. Department of Transportation. N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson was also there.
“These are valid traffic and safety concerns, and this is not a Waxhaw problem or a Union County Schools problem,” Simpson said at the meeting. “This is a regional problem and the only way to solve it effectively is for us to work together.”
Cuthbertson Road is a three-mile stretch that runs through multiple jurisdictions (Union County, Waxhaw and Wesley Chapel) and is maintained by NCDOT. Simpson gathered key stakeholders to listen to and address resident concerns about the roadway.
Reports from the Waxhaw police and fire departments highlighted safety concerns. Waxhaw Fire Marshall Kevin Starnes explained the difficulty in maneuvering emergency vehicles on Cuthbertson Road during peak traffic times.
“We face a challenge to get an ambulance down the road during peak traffic, let alone a fire truck because of the narrow (or lack of) road shoulders,” Starnes said. “Because there is only one way in and out, emergency service vehicles must go around the area to access the opposite corridor which adds approximately five miles to the route and would slow down emergency response times.”
Residents in nearby Lawson and surrounding neighborhoods had the opportunity to discuss their concerns about school crossing safety issues, notably the lack of crosswalks and sidewalks along the roadway.
Several next steps were agreed upon by leaders present.
UCPS agreed to evaluate its property on the north side of Cuthbertson Road for the cost and logistical requirements to add sidewalks near the traffic lights.
Representatives from Waxhaw, Wesley Chapel, and Union County agreed to take several steps to address congestion through submitting for a functional reclassification of the road by the state. This reclassification will allow the NCDOT and Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to better prioritize changes to Cuthbertson Road.
