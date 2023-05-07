INDIAN TRAIL – Lanti Performing Arts is ready to captivate audiences with a powerful story, memorable music and outstanding performances during its upcoming musical theater production of “Into the Woods.”
Under the direction of Lindsey Bennett and Sarah Lantigua, the cast, ranging in age from 13 to 18, has been working hard to bring the production to life. They have dedicated hours to rehearsing vocals, acting and choreography.
The production will be held May 26 and 27 at Dowd Center Theatre. The community can buy tickets at lantiperformingarts.com or by calling 704-269-8420.
The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch's magic, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.
Established in 2013, Lanti Performing Arts offers a variety of music lessons, acting classes, musical theater productions, special workshops and summer camps. Students have opportunities to participate in special events, recitals, apprenticeships and community service through the Lanti Foundation.
On the web: www.lantiperformingarts.com
