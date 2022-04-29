INDIAN TRAIL – Students of Lanti Performing Arts will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” on May 7 in the newly renovated Dowd Centre Theatre.
The enchanted story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version of “Disney'sBeauty and the Beast,” includes all of the songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.
The cast and crew from Lanti Performing Arts includes 65 students, ages 7 to 18. The production is led by artistic directors Lindsey Bennett and Sarah Lantigua.
Established in 2013, Lanti Performing Arts offers music lessons, acting classes, musical theater productions, mommy and me music, special workshops and summer camps.
Want to go?
Performances will be held at 2:30 and 7 p.m. May 7 at Dowd Centre Theatre, 120 S. Main St, Monroe.
Tickets cost $15 for adults; $10 for children 10 years and younger; and free for children 3 years and younger. Tickets are available for purchase at www.lantiperformingarts.com.
Call 704-269-8420 for details.
