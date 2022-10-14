MONROE – The City of Monroe Water Resources Department announced Oct. 31 will serve as the seasonal closing date for fishing and boating at Lake Lee, Lake Monroe and Lake Twitty.
During the time while the lakes are closed, no activities are allowed on the lakes by visitors or residents. All boats must be removed from the lake during the closed season.
For extenuating circumstances, a dock permit holder may make a written request to leave their boat secured and locked to the dock for the winter, so long as a city inspector confirms that fuel has been removed and the boat is properly secured.
The city must comply with N.C Department of Environmental Quality drinking water regulation in operating the lakes since they are classified for use as a drinking water supply source.
Monroe city lakes are open seasonally from approximately March 1 to Nov. 1 each year. The estimated date for spring season opening is March 1, 2023.
Call the water resources department at 704-282-4601 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.