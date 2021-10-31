MONROE – The Union County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Oct. 25 in the Marshville area as part of an interdiction operation.
K-9 Atos help track a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, which resulted in the arrests.
William Thomas Winfield Jr. was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine (transport and possess), possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James White was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Helen Warren was arrested on charges of possession of firearm by convicted felon.
