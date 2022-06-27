WAXHAW – Superior Court Judge Jonathan Perry signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action June 21 against the property at 316 Rehobeth Road.
This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the Town of Waxhaw on behalf of North Carolina. Officials said the property has a long history of disturbances and numerous calls to the police department.
Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.
"The nuisance abatement law provides remedies for problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and cause communities to live in fear,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the nuisance abatement team. “I hope this brings a positive change for residents living in this community. These residents have been living in fear for far too long.”
Waxhaw Police Chief Michael Eiss said the lawsuit and subsequent judgment should provide much-needed relief for the town.
“This address has been a detriment to the community for years,” Eiss said. “The Waxhaw Police Department, working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team has been able to positively impact our community and restore peace to the citizens.”
This judgment permanently prohibits the property owner and any future owners of the property, from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at this location or anywhere within North Carolina.
Under the terms of the consent judgment, the property must come into compliance with all local ordinances and zoning regulations and be sold. If the property owner and operator do not follow the conditions in the agreement, the property could be subject to forfeiture.
“This is much needed for our community,” Eiss said. “It has been a pleasure to work with the property owner to return peace back to this community. I appreciate the community’s support working with law enforcement on this investigation. We can only reach successful resolutions by working together.”
