UNIONVILLE – Todd Johnson will seek re-election to N.C. Senate, he announced Nov. 8.
Johnson has represented District 35 since 2019. With the N.C. General Assembly redrawing the district maps, District 35 will now include Cabarrus County's Midland area.
“Union County has experienced tremendous growth the last 10 years,” Johnson said. “As such, the new region for District 35 will become more compact and smaller in size.”
Johnson will fill out the filing documents for reelection in December.
“My name alone goes on those documents,” he said. “I cannot overstate that the names not on that document – my wife and sons, my parents and siblings, my church family and individuals throughout our community make my service possible. They quietly serve every day.”
Johnson chairs the Commerce and Insurance and Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources committees. He also serves on the Finance, Health Care, Rules and Operations of Senate and Transportation Standing committees.
For the 2021-22 session, Johnson serves on the following non-standing committees: Joint Legislative Commission on
Governmental Operations, Legislative Ethics, Joint Legislative Education Oversight and Joint Legislative
Oversight Committee on Capital Improvements. He also serves on the NC Child Fatality Task Force.
Before the N.C. Senate, Johnson served from 2010 to 2014 as a Union County commissioner. Todd and wife Amanda have two boys, Tanner and Miles, that attend Union County Public Schools. They live in Unionville.
