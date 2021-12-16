MONROE – Angelia James was not able to convince colleagues on the Monroe City Council to give her an additional 30 days to bring an attorney up to speed on the process of removing her from office.
The council is trying to remove James for misconduct through the common law doctrine of amotion.
A staff report prepared in November by City Attorney Mujeeb Shah-Khan states James attempted to “fire, demote, promote and otherwise harass and intimidate” police officers; refused to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19; and held press conferences that “disparaged” city employees and the council.
Shah-Khan explained the steps and timeline for amotion during the council’s Dec. 13 meeting. James sought to delay the council from approving the process for amotion, which includes a hearing.
“It talks about fair and impartial hearing before a fair and impartial city council, so how can you be fair and impartial?” James asked, adding that Shah-Khan also represents her as a member of council. “It’s just a lot of questions that I got that legal council needs to look at ...”
Shah-Khan explained that while members of the council may have some bias, members have to work toward being as unbiased as possible.
“You’re suggesting that your colleagues can not be unbiased,” he said. “I think your colleagues can be unbiased and hear what they have to hear because they know after reading the rules that the matter will be based on what comes from the hearing.”
The hearing will lead to recommendations that will be presented to council.
Shah-Khan said the process of amotion has been pursued four times since 1935 and that Monroe will use processes adopted from New Hanover County and Fayetteville.
Shan-Khan told the council that James has been asked repeatedly to identify her legal counsel. James said she would identify her attorney after the council’s vote. After the council voted 6-1 to accept the city attorney’s rules of the amotion process, James did not identify her legal counsel, but said the attorney would be in touch.
