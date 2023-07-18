MONROE – Angelia James became the latest challenger July 17 to officially join the Monroe mayoral race.
If successful, James will serve alongside some of the same members of Monroe City Council that voted to remove her from office on April 7 2022. The council concluded that James “engaged in misconduct related to the duties of her office,” according to the minutes from that meeting.
All of this stems from a series of events in September 2021 in which James directed police to arrest someone at a hotel and other interactions with officers. An attorney representing James during the April 2022 hearing attributed her actions to mental illness.
James addressed mental illness July 17 on her campaign social media page.
“On Jan. 12, 2022, I decided that I need to take care of myself – mentally, physically and spiritually,” she said in the video. “As you can tell, you can look at my personal Facebook page, Angelia Louallen-James, to see that is exactly what I have been doing. In order for me to be the candidate for you, first I had to take some time to make sure Angelia was taken care of – mentally, physically and spiritually.”
James said she took time to rest and eat well, spend time with her friends and family, and step away from some things.
“Moving forward, those things have been put in place so therefore that can not happen again,” James said. “I listened to my body and what it tells me – to rest and take time if i need more nutrition in my body. Those are some things that I did. Going forward, that is what I’d like to do. Let’s move forward now.”
Gary Anderson, Robert Burns and Bob Yanacsek are also running for mayor. Candidates may continue to file through July 21 at the Union County Board of Elections.
Election races at a glance
Here’s a breakdown of current leaders, open seats and candidates through July 17 in each community. Incumbents are marked by (I).
Fairview
• Elected leaders: Mayor Phil Thomas; councilmembers John Biggers, Jerry Clontz, Patricia Kindley & Gary Wilfong
• Open seats: Mayor Phil Thomas; councilmembers John Biggers & Gary Wilfong
• Running for mayor: Gary Wilfong
• Running for council: John Biggers (I) & Kerry Price
Hemby Bridge
• Elected leaders: Mayor Kevin Pressley; aldermen Chris Baker, Kim Belk, Dennis Dorton & Rodney Mullis
• Open seats: Aldermen Chris Baker, Kim Belk & Dennis Dorton
• Running for mayor: Not available this election.
• Running for aldermen: N/A
Indian Trail
• Elected leaders: Mayor David Cohn; councilmembers Tom Amburgey, Todd Barber, Crystal Buchaluk, Dennis Gay & Marcus McIntyre
• Open seats: Mayor David Cohn; councilmembers Todd Barber, Crystal Buchaluk & Marcus McIntyre
• Running for mayor: David Cohn (I)
• Running for council: Jonathon Baer, Todd Barber (I), Crystal Buchaluk (I), Larry Dukes, Heather Klaus & Clarence Alsobrooks Jr.
Lake Park
• Elected leaders: Mayor David Cleveland; councilmembers Bruce Barton, Mark Richards, Jeremy Russell, Joe Scaldara & Steve Tutor
• Open seats: Mayor David Cleveland; councilmembers Bruce Barton, Jeremy Russell & Joe Scaldara
• Running for mayor: Jeremy Russell
• Running for council: Bruce Barton (I), Elliot Engstrom, James Record & Joe Scaldara (I)
Marshville
• Elected leaders: Mayor Larry Smith; councilmembers Margaret Bivens, Paulette Blakeney, Gary Huntley, Monaca Marshall & Ernestine Staton
• Open seats: Mayor Larry Smith; councilmembers Margaret Bivens, Paulette Blakeney & Ernestine Staton
• Running for mayor: N/A
• Running for council: Margaret Bivens (I), Paulette Blakeney (I) & Ernestine Staton (I)
Marvin
• Elected leaders: Mayor Joe Pollino; councilmembers Wayne Deatherage, Jamie Lein, Bob Marcolese, Kim Vandenberg & Andy Wortman
• Open seats: Mayor Joe Pollino; councilmembers Jamie Lein, Bob Marcolese & new seat
• Running for mayor: Joe Pollino (I)
• Running for council: John Baresich, Jamie Lein (I), Bob Marcolese (I), Angel Martin,
Mineral Springs
• Elected leaders: Mayor Frederick (Rick) Becker III; councilmembers Valerie Coffey, Jerry Countryman, Janet Critz, Lundeen Cureton, Bettylyn Krafft & Jim Muller
• Open seats: Mayor Frederick (Rick) Becker III; councilmembers Valerie Coffey, Lundeen Cureton & James Muller
• Running for mayor: Frederick (Rick) Becker III (I)
• Running for council: Valerie Coffey (I) & Lundeen Cureton (I) & James Muller (I)
Monroe
• Elected leaders: Mayor Marion Holloway; councilmembers Gary Anderson, Freddie Gordon, James Kerr, Lynn Keziah, Julie Thompson & vacant seat
• Open seats: Mayor Marion Holloway; councilmembers Freddie Gordon, Lynn Keziah & vacant seat
• Running for mayor: Gary Anderson, Robert Burns, Angelia James & Bob Yanacsek
• Running for council: Daryle Anderson, D.J. Beckwith, David Dotson, Mike Jones, Parker Mills and Richard Yercheck
Stallings
• Elected leaders: Mayor Wyatt Dunn; councilmembers Graham Hall (D-1), David Scholl (D-2), Taylor-Rae Drake (D-3), Heather Grooms (D-4), Steven Ayers (D-5) & Brad Richardson (D-6)
• Open seats: Councilmembers Heather Grooms (D-4) & Steven Ayers (D-5)
• Running for mayor: Not available in this election.
• Running for council (D-4): Laurie Wojtowicz
• Running for council (D-5): Steven Ayers (I)
Unionville
Last week’s story had an error regarding which seats were available. It has been corrected.
• Elected leaders: Mayor Randy Baucom; councilmembers Andrew Benton, Jeffrey Broadaway, Gene Price, Chad Simpson & Jaren Simpson
• Open seats: Commissioners Jeffrey Broadaway, Gene Price & Jaren Simpson
• Running for mayor: N/A
• Running for aldermen: Gene Price (I) & Jaren Simpson (I)
Waxhaw
• Elected leaders: Mayor Ronald Pappas; commissioners Brenda Byrd-McMillon, Jason Hall, Pedro Morey, Anne Simpson & Tracy Wesolek
• Open seats: Mayor Ronald Pappas; commissioners Pedro Morey & Anne Simpson
• Running for mayor: Ronald Pappas (I) & Robert Murray III
• Running for commissioner: Richard Daunt, Pedro Morey (I), Anne Simpson (I) & Susanna Wedra
Weddington
• Elected leaders: Mayor Craig Horn; councilmembers Jeff Perryman (D-1), Anne Pruitt (D-2), Brannon Howie (D-3) and Janice Propst (D-4)
• Open seats: Mayor Craig Horn; councilmembers Anne Pruitt (D-2) & Janice Propst (D-4)
• Running for mayor: Jim Bell & Christopher Neve
• Running for council (D-2): Tracy Stone & Thomas Smith
• Running for council (D-4): Darcey Ladner
Wesley Chapel
• Elected leaders: Mayor Amanda Fuller; councilmembers Lori Bailey, Deb Bledsoe, David Boyce & Mike Como
• Open seats: Mayor Amanda Fuller; councilmembers Lori Bailey & David Boyce
• Running for mayor: Amanda Fuller (I)
• Running for council: Lori Bailey (I), David Boyce (I), Jim Hill & Erin LeCroy
Wingate
• Elected leaders: Mayor Gary Hamill; commissioners Greg Doyle, Thomas LeGrand, Johnny Lowery, John Mangum & Peggy Taylor
• Open seats: Mayor Gary Hamill; commissioners Greg Doyle, Johnny Lowery & John Mangum
• Running for mayor: Gary Hamill (I)
• Running for aldermen: Greg Doyle (I), John Lowery (I) & John Mangum (I)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.