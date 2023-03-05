INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Town Council told staff they did not want to change course and allow citizens to sell or serve alcohol on town-owned property.
The Town of Indian Trail allows alcohol at a limited number of town events, such as the HITs after Six concert series, but not events like Family Fun Day, according to Town Manager Mike McLaurin. He said events that allow alcohol have a lot of controls in place for safety, including the use of off-duty sheriff’s deputies.
McLaurin told the council Feb. 28 that staff’s recommendation was not to change the policy due to liability reasons. He sought input from the council to see if members felt the same.
Heather Klaus, of Kimberli's Place, said her organization has all of its permits and has worked with breweries and wineries in organizing several events. She doesn’t think it is fair for the town to serve alcohol at events on town property when others can’t. She said those involved would be motivated not to over-serve or do anything inappropriate. Otherwise, they would lose their license.
“I'm asking that if you're not going to allow the entire community with permits, procedures, that you also don't allow yourselves to serve,” Klaus said. “I just don't think that it's fair to say, ‘Do as I say, not as I do.”
Council member Dennis Gay compared the request to opening a can of worms. Gay said when the town lets go of control, anything can happen.
“If something does go wrong and somebody leaves the the event and gets killed, the attorneys are not going to go after a small organization,” Gay said. “They're going to go after a town.”
Klaus countered that they donated 75% of what they made to nonprofits and have a beer and wine license.
Brittney Klaus, Heather’s daughter, told the council that they wanted to serve alcohol for toasts during women's empowerment nights or maybe have a happy hour during pop market events.
“We’re not trying to foster a heavy drinking environment,” Brittney said.
Council members Todd Barber and Tom Amburgey said they wouldn’t mind town staff researching how other towns handle alcohol requests from the public, but others on the council didn’t want to open that can of worms.
Mayor David Cohn said the town has the right to refuse other groups from serving alcohol at park events but it’s nothing personal and he appreciates everything Kimberlie’s Place does for the community.
