INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Town Council voted to spend up to $4.5 million for three fire trucks to donate or lease one each to Stallings, Hemby Bridge and Baker volunteer fire departments.
This was not planned though the town has talked about increasing emergency resources for some time.
Council Member Marcus McIntyre introduced the idea at the start of the April 12 board meeting.
“It’s my thinking that we are up here for a public good. A fire truck is for public good. I hope to not need one, but if I do need one that I get a good one – one that is working. We know that the county as Indian Trail has seen has not funded us to the manner or to the level that we need but these fire trucks service Indian Trail.”
Council Member Dennis Gay said he preferred to vote on the measure in a couple weeks so that the public can see the request on the agenda.
“I’m all for the fire trucks,” Gay said. “I’m all for the support of any faction of the town, but to put $4.5 million on the agenda the day of the meeting and not have any type of information for the public, I can’t support it.”
This prompted Council Member Crystal Buchaluk to ask the question, what’s wrong with waiting two weeks?
Mayor David Cohn said there is no secret that the town needs new trucks.
“I don’t think the council is trying to pull wool over anyone’s eyes,” Cohn said, noting people have the option to approach the board during public comments and tell members they don’t like it.”
