INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail will host its summer blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.
The blood drive will be held Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the Shirley Howe Community Room at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road.
Those interested in donating can register by visiting redcrossblood.org and typing in sponsor code IndianTrail or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
The Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood donors. Anyone who donates during August will receive a $10 e-gift card as a thank-you.
Anyone who is an eligible type O, B-, or A- donor can maximize their blood donation by making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Those who register can save up to 15 minutes on the day of their appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions.
The town will host its next blood drive on Dec. 12, beginning at 9 a.m.
